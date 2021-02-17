American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 60,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,646. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

