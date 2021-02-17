American Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 44.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.07. 5,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,535. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

