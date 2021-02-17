American Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. 138,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,750,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 300.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

