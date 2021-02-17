American Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,698. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

