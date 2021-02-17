American Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in General Electric by 31.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 49.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of GE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. 426,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,387,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

