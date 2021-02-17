American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 265,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1,325.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.9% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 699,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,210,508. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $222.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.