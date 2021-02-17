American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 30,000 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,720 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 555,434 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. 23,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,008. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

