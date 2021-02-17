American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 40,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $89.82. The company has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

