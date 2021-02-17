American Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.03 and its 200 day moving average is $267.89. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

