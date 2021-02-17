American Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 189.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Perrigo worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1,183.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. 29,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,426. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -724.71, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

