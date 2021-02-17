American Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 653.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.3% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $79.41. The company had a trading volume of 27,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $90.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.