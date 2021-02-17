American Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1,206.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 81,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75,192 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,298,306 shares of company stock worth $69,359,395. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,894. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.