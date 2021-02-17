American Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $3.32 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Western Digital by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,367 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $116,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 41.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,458,000 after acquiring an additional 627,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Digital by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,836,000 after acquiring an additional 274,931 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 179,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

