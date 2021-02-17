American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $91,696,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 71.1% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 378.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 417,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of AEP opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.