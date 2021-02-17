American Finance Trust (AFIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.56 million, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

AFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.