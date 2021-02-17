American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,338,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of American International Group worth $126,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

