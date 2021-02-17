American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

