American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.86

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 1648529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

The stock has a market cap of C$507.29 million and a PE ratio of 200.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39.

In other news, Director Larry Reaugh sold 200,000 shares of American Manganese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,576,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,609,383.15. Also, Senior Officer Teresa Piorun sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$34,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$322,080. Insiders have sold a total of 348,000 shares of company stock worth $238,886 in the last ninety days.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

