American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 14th total of 442,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AREC stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $238.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $8.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AREC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of American Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

