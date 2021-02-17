American Software (AMSWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. On average, analysts expect American Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Software alerts:

AMSWA stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. American Software has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.33 million, a P/E ratio of 100.41 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.