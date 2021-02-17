American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,207 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 7.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $55,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.