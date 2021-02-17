America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $137.05 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average of $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $907.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

