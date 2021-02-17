AMERISAFE (AMSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57.
AMERISAFE Company Profile
