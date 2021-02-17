AMERISAFE (AMSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

