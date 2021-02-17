AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,861 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.30% of AmerisourceBergen worth $259,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $104.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,052. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

