Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Shares Gap Up to $5.65

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $7.11. Amesite shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 2 shares traded.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88.
Amesite Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMST)
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
