Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Shares Gap Up to $5.65

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $7.11. Amesite shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMST)

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

