AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $125.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 14,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,660,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

