Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $234.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.