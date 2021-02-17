Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.43

Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.43 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 136.96 ($1.79). Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) shares last traded at GBX 136 ($1.78), with a volume of 193,547 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of £103.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

