Amoveo (VEO) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for about $71.07 or 0.00139178 BTC on popular exchanges. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $9,057.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amoveo has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

