Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

AMPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $377,826.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,844 shares of company stock worth $2,475,340 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after buying an additional 240,777 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 485,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 235,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $874.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.50 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

