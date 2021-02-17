Ampleforth One Day Volume Hits $31.68 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $373.00 million and approximately $31.68 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00061077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00842053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00045119 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.09 or 0.04927603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016033 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 538,602,322 coins and its circulating supply is 324,715,225 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

