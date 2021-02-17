Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.00. 1,306,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,621,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPY. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In related news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 38,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $42,775.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,262,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,056,540. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Amplify Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amplify Energy by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amplify Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

