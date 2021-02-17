AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Hits Market Capitalization of $25,636.05

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 15% against the dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $25,636.05 and $57.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,029.03 or 0.99927768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00046775 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.52 or 0.00496463 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.63 or 0.00882443 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00266304 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00117969 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002423 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003219 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AmsterdamCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amsterdam Coin, AMS, aims to be the cryptocurrency for Amsterdam using a ToR client to obfuscate transactions. The coin is a quark based algo with a proof of work element lasting 840000 blocks with a block reward of 10 AMS per block. The block time is 60 seconds and the proof of stake has an 8% reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

