Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ASYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

ASYS stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $207,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

