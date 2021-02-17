Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.36-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $163.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

