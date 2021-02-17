Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of APLE opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $68,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

