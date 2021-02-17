Analysts Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post $29.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.33 billion and the lowest is $26.46 billion. Chevron posted sales of $31.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $119.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.33 billion to $125.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $125.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.79 billion to $139.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,585,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,994 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,454,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chevron by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after buying an additional 737,344 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $111.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

