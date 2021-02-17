Analysts Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.69. eBay posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. 336,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $64.85.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in eBay by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,895 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

