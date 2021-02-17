Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Gentherm also reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentherm.
A number of equities analysts have commented on THRM shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.
Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.88. 2,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,910. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gentherm has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $71.71.
About Gentherm
Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.
