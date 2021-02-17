Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Gentherm also reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentherm.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THRM shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 125,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Gentherm by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,685,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after buying an additional 356,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 390,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.88. 2,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,910. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gentherm has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $71.71.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

