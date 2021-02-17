Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,250%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

LBRT opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $13.63.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $97,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,816,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,097,830. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.