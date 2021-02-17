Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Plantronics posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 210%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLT shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Plantronics stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,689. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plantronics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Plantronics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Plantronics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Plantronics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Plantronics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.