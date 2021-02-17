Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.76. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,700%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. 2,836,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,672,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

