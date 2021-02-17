Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post $1.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. 5,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,264. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $70.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

