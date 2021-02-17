Analysts Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Water Works.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of AWK traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.24. 15,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,848. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in American Water Works by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 365,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,061,000 after purchasing an additional 99,598 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 67,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 267,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

