Analysts Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.07. AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of ($1.94) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 161.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AXS. Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,547. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

