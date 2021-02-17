Analysts Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.92 Million

Brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce $8.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $16.54 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $10.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $69.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.53 million to $77.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.84 million, with estimates ranging from $24.27 million to $108.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203,947.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 14,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $869,857.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,139 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,864.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,312 shares of company stock worth $5,790,612 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,087,000 after buying an additional 184,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 18.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

