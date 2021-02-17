Analysts Expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Million

Analysts forecast that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will announce sales of $1.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $850,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year sales of $1.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $990,000.00 to $1.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.82 million, with estimates ranging from $20.14 million to $32.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chiasma.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHMA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Bruce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Chiasma by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chiasma by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 721,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 371,307 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Chiasma by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $246.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.