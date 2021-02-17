Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.24. Crane posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CR. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

CR stock opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 366,931 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 293,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Crane by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Crane by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,049 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

