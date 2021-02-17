Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.15). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 389.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.17) to ($4.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.53.

NYSE:H traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

