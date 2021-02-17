Analysts Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). InterDigital reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 33,222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. InterDigital has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

