Analysts Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). InterDigital reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for InterDigital.
Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.
InterDigital stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. InterDigital has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.
About InterDigital
InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.